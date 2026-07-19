Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 702.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962,770 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,179 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Johnson Controls International worth $256,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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