Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 188,887 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. NBH Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.19, for a total value of $636,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,335,698.84. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson Controls International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Johnson Controls International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5%

JCI opened at $137.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Johnson Controls International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 6.30 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc develops building technologies, products and services for commercial, institutional and industrial customers. Its offerings include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, building automation and controls, fire detection and protection systems, and security solutions. The company helps customers manage building operations, energy use, safety and comfort through equipment, software, installation and ongoing services. Its systems are used in settings such as offices, hospitals, schools, data centers and manufacturing facilities.

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