Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $43,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,065,880 shares of the company's stock worth $139,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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