Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JCI opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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