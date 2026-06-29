Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock worth $2,712,949,000 after buying an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $927,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $138.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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