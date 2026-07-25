Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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