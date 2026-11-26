Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,266,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,509,164 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 4.2% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.87% of Johnson Controls International worth $7,918,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 157.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $244,214,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,283,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,143,674,000 after purchasing an additional 621,319 shares during the period. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18,274.4% in the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 388,879 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 1,436,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.19, for a total value of $636,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,698.84. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 6.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Johnson Controls International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc develops building technologies, products and services for commercial, institutional and industrial customers. Its offerings include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, building automation and controls, fire detection and protection systems, and security solutions. The company helps customers manage building operations, energy use, safety and comfort through equipment, software, installation and ongoing services. Its systems are used in settings such as offices, hospitals, schools, data centers and manufacturing facilities.

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