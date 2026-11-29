CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company's stock after selling 210,575 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,185,927 shares of the company's stock worth $313,963,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 32,840 shares of the company's stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company's stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company's stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Latest Johnson & Johnson News

These are some of the JNJ news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank initiated coverage with a buy rating, adding a favorable analyst view of JNJ. Erste Group Bank rating

Erste Group Bank initiated coverage with a rating, adding a favorable analyst view of JNJ. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article asks whether a biosimilar delay could change JNJ’s investment outlook, putting competition and the timing of biosimilar entry in focus. The brief does not provide details or quantify the potential effect. Could Biosimilar Delay Alter the Investment Case?

A recent article asks whether a biosimilar delay could change JNJ’s investment outlook, putting competition and the timing of biosimilar entry in focus. The brief does not provide details or quantify the potential effect. Negative Sentiment: JNJ slightly underperformed pharma peers over the past three months, a relative weakness that may temper the otherwise moderately upbeat analyst outlook. JNJ stock performance versus pharma peers

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $290.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 16.20%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 81.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Forminard sold 13,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $3,717,546.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,832,923.66. This trade represents a 43.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 33,597 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $9,230,439.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,308.78. This trade represents a 56.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ is a global healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing medicines and medical technologies. Its business operates through two segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Innovative Medicine develops prescription treatments in areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. MedTech provides products and technologies used in surgery, orthopedics, vision care, and other areas of healthcare. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and serves patients and healthcare providers around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report