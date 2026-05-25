Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Sectoral Asset Management Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $234.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average of $223.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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