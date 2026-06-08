Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 342.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,553 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,546,130,000 after buying an additional 3,605,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,077,000 after buying an additional 255,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtrion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $232.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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