Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866,207 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 419,799 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,834,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 195,113 shares of the company's stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company's stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $234.67 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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