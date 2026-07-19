Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,089 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company's stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 321.4% in the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here