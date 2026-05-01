Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,318 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $308,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $230.14 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50. The firm has a market cap of $554.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. FDA Decisions Put Johnson & Johnson’s Growth And Valuation In Focus

FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. Positive Sentiment: Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Highlights Sustained Efficacy in Vivacity-MG3 Trial

Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27)

Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27) Neutral Sentiment: Talent move to Halozyme could be mixed — Halozyme’s appointment of a new CFO (a veteran from J&J) highlights J&J’s role as a talent source; impact on JNJ is likely neutral given the rapid IR replacement but worth watching for further departures. Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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