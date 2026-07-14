Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $620.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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