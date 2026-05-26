Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,613 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.88. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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