Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,467,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day moving average of $220.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $535.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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