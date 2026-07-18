Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock worth $705,736,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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