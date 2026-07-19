Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 232,372 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $132,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $11,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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