Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $313,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,588,696 shares of the company's stock worth $5,736,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,323 shares of the company's stock worth $3,977,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,837,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,927,981,000 after buying an additional 1,530,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,872,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,924,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,967,399,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 33,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $9,230,439.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,308.78. This represents a 56.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Forminard sold 13,072 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total value of $3,717,546.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,923.66. The trade was a 43.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Investors following JNJ have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted accelerated approval to RYBREVANT FASPRO for adults with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer after prior platinum chemotherapy and anti-PD-(L)1 treatment. The approval gives J&J another potential use for the therapy in a setting with limited treatment options; accelerated approval may depend on confirmatory evidence. Article: What Could Johnson & Johnson FDA Cancer Approval Change For Investors?

The FDA granted accelerated approval to RYBREVANT FASPRO for adults with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer after prior platinum chemotherapy and anti-PD-(L)1 treatment. The approval gives J&J another potential use for the therapy in a setting with limited treatment options; accelerated approval may depend on confirmatory evidence. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage compared J&J with AstraZeneca, citing diversified drug portfolios and pipelines alongside patent-expiration, growth and valuation considerations. It offered no new J&J-specific operating update. Article: Which Is the Better Pharma Stock Now: J&J or AstraZeneca?

Other coverage compared J&J with AstraZeneca, citing diversified drug portfolios and pipelines alongside patent-expiration, growth and valuation considerations. It offered no new J&J-specific operating update. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted unusually high call-option buying in JNJ, which can indicate bullish positioning but is not confirmation of a fundamental change. Article: JNJ Stock Sees Unusually High Call Option Buying

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $274.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $290.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. The company has a market capitalization of $660.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 81.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $294.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $276.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.54.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ is a global healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing medicines and medical technologies. Its business operates through two segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Innovative Medicine develops prescription treatments in areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. MedTech provides products and technologies used in surgery, orthopedics, vision care, and other areas of healthcare. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and serves patients and healthcare providers around the world.

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