Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 197,444 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 146 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $274.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $290.25. The firm has a market cap of $660.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $25.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 81.21%.

Top Johnson & Johnson Stories

These are some of the JNJ stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted accelerated approval to RYBREVANT FASPRO for adults with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer after prior platinum chemotherapy and anti-PD-(L)1 treatment. The approval gives J&J another potential use for the therapy in a setting with limited treatment options; accelerated approval may depend on confirmatory evidence. Article: What Could Johnson & Johnson FDA Cancer Approval Change For Investors?

The FDA granted accelerated approval to RYBREVANT FASPRO for adults with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer after prior platinum chemotherapy and anti-PD-(L)1 treatment. The approval gives J&J another potential use for the therapy in a setting with limited treatment options; accelerated approval may depend on confirmatory evidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted J&J as a dividend-paying defensive stock that has held up amid market volatility. This may support investor interest in its stability and income profile, though the articles are broad stock recommendations rather than new company disclosures. Article: Dividend Stocks Near 52-Week Highs

Recent commentary highlighted J&J as a dividend-paying defensive stock that has held up amid market volatility. This may support investor interest in its stability and income profile, though the articles are broad stock recommendations rather than new company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage compared J&J with AstraZeneca, citing diversified drug portfolios and pipelines alongside patent-expiration, growth and valuation considerations. It offered no new J&J-specific operating update. Article: Which Is the Better Pharma Stock Now: J&J or AstraZeneca?

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 33,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $9,230,439.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,308.78. The trade was a 56.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Forminard sold 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $3,717,546.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,923.66. This trade represents a 43.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $270.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $276.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ is a global healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing medicines and medical technologies. Its business operates through two segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Innovative Medicine develops prescription treatments in areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. MedTech provides products and technologies used in surgery, orthopedics, vision care, and other areas of healthcare. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and serves patients and healthcare providers around the world.

Featured Stories

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