Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 33,831 The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,831 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,034 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised Cooper Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here