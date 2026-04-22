Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,540 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $437.62 and a 52-week high of $650.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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