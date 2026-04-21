Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Makes New $945,000 Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,665 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $130.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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