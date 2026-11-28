EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 287,209 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 3.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $470,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $401.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $434.40.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $376.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $334.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $259.83 and a 12-month high of $395.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 25.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a global commercial real estate services and investment management company. It advises property owners, occupiers, investors and developers on real estate decisions and operations. Its services include leasing and property management, facilities management, capital markets, project and development management, valuation, and workplace and strategic advisory. Through LaSalle Investment Management, JLL also manages real estate investments for clients. The company was formed in 1999 through the merger of Jones Lang Wootton and LaSalle Partners.

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