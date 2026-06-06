Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JLL

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $295.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $228.48 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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