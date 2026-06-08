JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,387,536 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.80% of Amphenol worth $4,638,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 845,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $114,207,000 after purchasing an additional 704,426 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amphenol by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,456,876 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 933,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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