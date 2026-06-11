JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 2,438,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.41% of Healthpeak Properties worth $493,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 92,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 383,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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