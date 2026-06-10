JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.49% of Celestica worth $1,187,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in Celestica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $370.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here