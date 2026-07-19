JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The company has a market capitalization of $915.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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