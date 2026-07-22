JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Bessemer Group Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 237,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,312,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.38.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $320.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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