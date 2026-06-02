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JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Prospera Financial Services Inc's 10th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Prospera Financial Services trimmed its JPMorgan Chase stake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, but the position remains sizable at 233,284 shares valued at about $75.2 million. JPM now represents 1.2% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 10th-largest holding.
  • JPMorgan continues to draw mostly positive analyst attention, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.08. Recent commentary also highlighted expectations for stronger fee income and resilience if interest rates rise further.
  • The bank reported solid quarterly results, beating estimates with $5.94 EPS on $50.54 billion in revenue, and it recently declared a $1.50 quarterly dividend payable July 31. Insider selling was also noted, including transactions by the general counsel and COO under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.58. The firm has a market cap of $795.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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