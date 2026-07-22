JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Barings LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Autonomous Res cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $356.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $351.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $320.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.48. The company has a market cap of $923.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here