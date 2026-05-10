JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Vest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.93 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $252.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here