JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $341.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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