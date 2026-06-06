JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

JPM stock opened at $312.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $303.89 and its 200 day moving average is $306.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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