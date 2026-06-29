JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,941 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Article Title

JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Article Title

The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit an all-time high as investors reacted favorably to the dividend boost, buyback authorization, and ongoing confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings and capital return profile. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $311.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $880.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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