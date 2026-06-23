JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 163,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Article Title

JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Positive Sentiment: Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock.

Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Article Title

The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research or executives discussing broader market themes, including institutional rebalancing and rate policy, but these were more market commentary than direct company-specific catalysts.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $332.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $890.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $272.11 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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