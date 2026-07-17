JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $123,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $919.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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