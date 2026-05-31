JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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