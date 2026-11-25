Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 92,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $312,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NI Acquisitions Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total transaction of $882,025.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,066,092.07. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

These are some of the JPM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Dallas presence with a new hub serving private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. This could support its Texas client and business growth, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. Article: JPMorgan Dallas Hub Targets Private Equity and Hedge Funds

JPMorgan is expanding its Dallas presence with a new hub serving private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. This could support its Texas client and business growth, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. Neutral Sentiment: A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Article: JPMorgan Treasury survey shows neutral positioning ahead of PCE data

A JPMorgan client survey found Treasury investors slightly less bullish but largely neutral ahead of inflation data. It reflects market positioning, not a change in JPMorgan’s own outlook or results. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s trading desk has turned cautious on U.S. stocks after the S&P 500’s recent correction. That stance reflects broader market risk rather than a specific deterioration in JPMorgan’s business, but may add to pressure on financial shares. Article: JPMorgan Traders Drop Bullish View on Stocks After Selloff

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $335.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($0.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $50.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wall Street Zen cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional clients and governments. Its operations include consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as deposit accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, lending, payment processing and investment advice. It also provides institutional clients with investment banking, markets, treasury and securities services, and commercial lending.

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