Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 409,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $221,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 343,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $3,457,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total transaction of $882,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,092.07. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.33.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $322.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.80 and a 200-day moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $857.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($0.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $50.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investors following JPM have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts say Bitcoin may have reached “capitulation” after a steep decline. This could influence market sentiment, but the call has no clear, direct effect on the bank’s earnings. Bitcoin Has Hit Bottom, Says JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan analysts say Bitcoin may have reached “capitulation” after a steep decline. This could influence market sentiment, but the call has no clear, direct effect on the bank’s earnings. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s outlook on AI stocks is mixed: analysts say the recent sell-off may be nearing its end, while warning that a more difficult phase could arrive in 2027. That uncertainty may affect markets broadly, rather than JPMorgan alone. JPMorgan’s AI-stock outlook

JPMorgan’s outlook on AI stocks is mixed: analysts say the recent sell-off may be nearing its end, while warning that a more difficult phase could arrive in 2027. That uncertainty may affect markets broadly, rather than JPMorgan alone. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is reportedly reassessing major UK investments amid proposed higher banking taxes, raising a potential headwind to expansion and future profitability in that market. JPMorgan rethinks UK investments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Its operations include consumer and community banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, consumer and business loans, payment processing, investment banking, securities trading, treasury services and investment management.

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