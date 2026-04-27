JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $166,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 656,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,776,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan advising clients to “buy the dip” as the S&P hits records — firm says lower rate expectations in H2 and rising earnings forecasts support using geopolitical weakness as buying opportunities, which underpins risk appetite and trading/advisory revenue. Read More.

JPMorgan advising clients to “buy the dip” as the S&P hits records — firm says lower rate expectations in H2 and rising earnings forecasts support using geopolitical weakness as buying opportunities, which underpins risk appetite and trading/advisory revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a partnership with ACI Worldwide to integrate payment-confirmation tools aimed at reducing real‑time payment fraud — a product tie-up that can lower operational risk and expand transaction/service revenue. Read More.

JPMorgan announced a partnership with ACI Worldwide to integrate payment-confirmation tools aimed at reducing real‑time payment fraud — a product tie-up that can lower operational risk and expand transaction/service revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research says AI-related tech funding pressures are easing as cash flows outpace capex — a positive signal for tech sector earnings and for JPM’s trading, underwriting and asset-management flows. Read More.

JPMorgan research says AI-related tech funding pressures are easing as cash flows outpace capex — a positive signal for tech sector earnings and for JPM’s trading, underwriting and asset-management flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan highlights tokenization as transformational for fund operations — a longer‑term revenue opportunity for custody/asset‑servicing and fintech offerings. Read More.

JPMorgan highlights tokenization as transformational for fund operations — a longer‑term revenue opportunity for custody/asset‑servicing and fintech offerings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan cut a coverage price target for Everpure (P) while keeping an Overweight rating — shows analyst repositioning but limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Read More.

JPMorgan cut a coverage price target for Everpure (P) while keeping an Overweight rating — shows analyst repositioning but limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan filed that it ceased to be a substantial holder in New Hope Corporation — an institutional holding change that is routine and unlikely to move JPM’s stock materially. Read More.

JPMorgan filed that it ceased to be a substantial holder in New Hope Corporation — an institutional holding change that is routine and unlikely to move JPM’s stock materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: company insiders sold roughly US$149m of JPMorgan Chase shares over the last year — raises some governance/valuation caution among investors even as fundamentals remain solid. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $308.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $827.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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