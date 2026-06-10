JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 231,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.69% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $683,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,649,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,902 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,279,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.01.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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