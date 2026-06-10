JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $793.78 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,278,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $793,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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