Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,356 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $17,056,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Labcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Labcorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 37.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,954 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Labcorp from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.08.

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Labcorp Trading Up 0.2%

LH opened at $369.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $337.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $378.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam Schechter sold 6,810 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.04, for a total value of $2,506,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,755 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,670.20. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richelle Parham sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.22, for a total value of $389,395.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,471.36. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,215 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a global life sciences company that provides diagnostic laboratory services and testing to patients, physicians, hospitals, employers and other organizations. Its services include routine and specialty testing, pathology, and testing in areas such as genetics, oncology and infectious disease. The company also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology research with laboratory services for drug development, including testing and related clinical-trial support. Its work helps customers make decisions about patient care and evaluate potential medicines and treatments.

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