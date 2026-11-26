Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,492,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CDW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 619.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 93,815 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 482.6% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8,674.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 604,758 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $77,506,000 after purchasing an additional 597,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CDW from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.38.

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CDW Stock Up 6.6%

CDW stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. CDW's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from CDW's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.40%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a provider of information technology products and services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. The company helps customers select, purchase, implement and manage technology solutions. Its offerings include computers and other hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity, networking, data center infrastructure and collaboration tools. CDW also provides consulting, integration and ongoing technology support, helping customers plan and operate their IT environments.

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