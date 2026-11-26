Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,862,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,850,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,505,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,650,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 36,354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,236 shares of the company's stock worth $497,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Aguilar sold 18,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $3,093,257.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,083,606.49. This trade represents a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 33,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,547,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,970. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,379 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,641. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $166.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $169.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

These are some of the PG news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: P&G is accelerating restructuring and productivity efforts to improve its cost base. The initiatives could help margins, but rising input costs may offset some of the near-term benefit. Restructuring plan analysis

P&G is accelerating restructuring and productivity efforts to improve its cost base. The initiatives could help margins, but rising input costs may offset some of the near-term benefit. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Andre Schulten is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2. The webcast could provide updates, but no new guidance was included in the announcement. Conference webcast announcement

CFO Andre Schulten is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2. The webcast could provide updates, but no new guidance was included in the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: One report characterized analyst views on PG and other consumer-goods stocks as mixed, without enough detail to indicate a clear change in sentiment. Mixed analyst views

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is a global consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Its portfolio includes household names such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and Charmin. P&G's businesses span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Its products are sold in markets around the world through a range of retail and e-commerce channels. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company began as a soap and candle business and grew into an international consumer products manufacturer.

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