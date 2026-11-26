Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,610 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 279,860 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Lennar worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,546,970 shares of the construction company's stock worth $221,176,000 after purchasing an additional 419,745 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 328,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 322,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $70,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $5,496,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $6,077,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,708,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $135,691,066.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,438,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,259,118,294.80. This trade represents a 6.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,502,276 shares of company stock worth $595,303,287 over the last three months. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Lennar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $78.87.

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Lennar Trading Up 2.2%

Lennar stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Lennar's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lennar's dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

Key Lennar News

These are some of the LEN news items that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Lennar, covering investors who bought shares from February 7, 2025, through October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges Lennar failed to disclose material adverse information, including claims about the independence of its former land-bank subsidiary, Millrose, and its alleged purchase of roughly $200 million in unsold homes at above-retail prices. These are allegations, not established findings; the case could add legal costs and uncertainty. Investors have until January 11, 2027, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Article: Lennar securities class-action allegations and deadline

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a U.S. homebuilder that designs, builds and sells homes in communities across many major housing markets in the country. Its offerings include single-family homes and townhomes, with options and designs aimed at a range of homebuyers. The company also provides services that support home purchases, including mortgage financing and title and closing services. Lennar traces its roots to a homebuilding business founded in Miami in 1954 and has expanded its operations across the United States.

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