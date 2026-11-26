Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 4,431.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 372,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $71,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,452,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $13,937,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about MS:

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley declared scheduled dividends across several preferred-stock series. The distributions reinforce its ongoing capital-return commitments but are routine and do not directly change the common-stock outlook. Article: Morgan Stanley preferred dividend declaration

Morgan Stanley declared scheduled dividends across several preferred-stock series. The distributions reinforce its ongoing capital-return commitments but are routine and do not directly change the common-stock outlook. Negative Sentiment: A financial advisory team with about $320 million in assets reportedly left Morgan Stanley for Raymond James. This is a modest wealth-management outflow and may weigh on sentiment, though the report does not indicate a broader trend or significant revenue impact. Article: Raymond James recruits Morgan Stanley team

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $232.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Judith Miscik sold 2,480 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $454,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,764,830.15. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in New York, the firm operates in the United States and international markets. Its Institutional Securities business provides investment banking services, including financial advisory and securities underwriting, as well as sales and trading, financing and research. The Wealth Management business offers financial advice, brokerage and investment services, along with banking and lending products.

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