Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,602 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $20,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,771,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,637,688,000 after purchasing an additional 499,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $5,780,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476,145 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,980,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $2,777,396,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Home Depot News

These are some of the HD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Another article noted HD’s 17-year dividend-raise streak and that dividends consumed 55% of free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, suggesting the payout was supported by cash generation during that period. Article: Home Depot Has Raised Its Dividend 17 Straight Years.

Another article noted HD’s 17-year dividend-raise streak and that dividends consumed 55% of free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, suggesting the payout was supported by cash generation during that period. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership was divided: among funds reporting third-quarter holdings, 11 added HD while 13 sold. GMO initiated a reported $214 million stake, while Lone Pine Capital exited. Article: 11 Big Funds Bought Home Depot Last Quarter, While 13 Sold.

Institutional ownership was divided: among funds reporting third-quarter holdings, 11 added HD while 13 sold. GMO initiated a reported $214 million stake, while Lone Pine Capital exited. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim cut its price target for HD, a potential negative analyst signal; the available report did not specify the revised target or rationale. Article: Home Depot Stock Price Target Cut by Guggenheim

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $361.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.15 and a 1 year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.80 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 64.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Home Depot from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $346.00 to $322.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward P. Decker sold 19,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.53, for a total value of $6,550,555.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,693,442.90. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Roseborough sold 3,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.68, for a total transaction of $1,040,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,837,400.92. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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